LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man was arrested on felony charges after officers received an anonymous tip that he was posting pornographic images of a child on social media.
Nicholas Hickman, 39, was arrested and faces preliminary charges of child exploitation and sexual battery, the Columbus Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The images shared to a social media site also had descriptions of criminal sexual acts involving a child, police said. Investigators seized additional evidence upon serving a search warrant.
Hickman is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail while police and the Department of Child Services continue their investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. All tips can be anonymous.
