LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man's attempt to escape police by jumping out of a second-story window ended in failure.
Police in Columbus say they spotted 38-year-old Lawson Allen, who had two warrants for his arrest, just after 7 p.m. Friday. They say he ran into a nearby apartment when he saw the officers.
Allen ended up jumping from a second-story apartment window to avoid arrest, but he was captured a short time later.
Allen was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for an ankle injury before being booked into jail.
