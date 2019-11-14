LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man robbed a liquor store with a butcher knife.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect, whom they say went into the Marion, Indiana, store Tuesday.
The clerk said the man was wearing a mask when he showed a butcher knife and said it "was a stick up." Officers said the clerk opened the register, and the suspect grabbed some cash.
Police said the suspect, who's in his 20s, left the store, and the clerk called police.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.