LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to child exploitation may try to appeal his 40-year sentence.
Kegan Kline is serving prison time for 25 counts of child exploitation, child solicitation and possession of child pornography. A judge has approved his request to have a public defender appointed for a potential appeal.
Kline was connected to one of the Delphi, Indiana, murder victims. His name gained notoriety when Indiana State Police tied him to a fake social media account called "anthony_shots." Police said that account had been communicating with minors and questioned if he had made contact with Libby German the night before she died.
German and her friend, Abby Williams, were found murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017. While Kline has never been charged or named as a suspect, he's become linked to the Delphi murders because of that interview.
Richard Allen was eventually charged with the murders.
