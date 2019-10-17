LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana men were arrested on drug charges after their car ran out of gas.
Benjamin Farr, 35, and Daniel Pryor, 25, were driving along Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Indiana, when police said the Mustang they were in stopped. An Indiana State Police trooper who stopped to check on them noticed something suspicious and asked to search the vehicle.
The trooper found suspected cocaine, controlled substances, marijuana and drug pharaphernalia, police said. Both Farr and Pryor face a long list of drug charges.
