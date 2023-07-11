LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are asking the public to be on alert for a man believed to be armed and dangerous who escaped during his arrest.
The agency said troopers tried to arrest Eric James King, 41, of Paoli, Indiana, on Tuesday. He was wanted for escape in Martin County.
When troopers tried to arrest King on U.S. 231 in Daviess County, he fled in a vehicle but eventually ran out of gas, ISP said in a news release.
Police said King then managed to get into a police vehicle and used it to ram another police vehicle. He then ran again, police said, and eventually crashed into a field in Greene County.
After a long search, police were unable to find King. ISP said he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
King is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, a beard and a mustache. It's unclear what he was last seen wearing.
If you see him or have information about where King might be, call 911.
