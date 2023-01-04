LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana revised its policy governing police pursuits in the state, tightening the restrictions on when and how they take place.
According to a report by FOX59, the new rules by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board went into effect at the start of the new year.
"It all has to do with protection and community," said Timothy Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
The law enforcement training board's new statewide policy establishes minimum standards for law enforcement agencies across the state.
"The overall concept is: Does the outcome outweigh the consequences?" Horty said. "That's the million-dollar question, that police officers and administrators have to make that determination."
The new policy is designed to take into account additional factors, including traffic conditions at the time of the pursuit and the level of danger posed to the general public.
"How egregious is the offense?" Horty said. "Is the offense worth putting folk in danger?"
Most law enforcement agencies already had their own policies in place, but the new rules provide standardized guidance across the state.
"Each agency can make their own policy and make them more stringent," Horty said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is not changing its policy because it already employed tighter restrictions than the policy the law enforcement training board passed.
"We're always reviewing the policy to see if we need to make any changes but we don't need to make any changes based on the policy enacted earlier this week," Lt. Shane Foley said.
IMPD's current policy calls for any pursuit by an officer from its agency to be investigated by internal affairs.
Creators of the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board's new policies said they hope to improve safety for the general public.
"I think it helps protects the officers," Horty said. "It sets a minimum standard. It also protects the citizen because it draws to the attention of the officer that he or she always has to operate with due regard."
