LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman is facing nearly two dozen charges after a child abuse investigation in Madison, Indiana.
Kayla Crawn, 21, is facing 20 counts of criminal confinement. In a Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says Crawn admitted to tying a child down in a car seat for punishment.
Investigators say she admitted to doing it 20 times, leaving the child in the seat for 30 minutes.
Crawn is also charged with battery and neglect of a dependent.
