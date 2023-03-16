LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in North Vernon, Indiana, was arrested last week after police said a 5-year-old was found unconscious due to exposure to THC-infused gummy bears.
According to a report by FOX 59, the investigation began on Feb. 2 when someone called 911 about an unresponsive child. Deputies found the girl unconscious on the floor when they arrived, and had her flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Investigators said the girl had ingested THC gummy bears the day before and had been acting "abnormal and lethargic." According to the FOX 59 report, no one tried to get treatment for the girl.
Investigators also said it was the second time the child had been exposed to THC products. The first incident was not reported.
As a result of the incident, Amanda Johnson was arrested on March 10. She's been charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.
The girl regained consciousness at the hospital and was discharged a day later, according to the FOX 59 report.
