LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021.
A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
Fisher was 50 years old.
Court documents indicate that Gales stabbed Fisher after Gales confronted her about spending too much time in the bathroom.
According to Jeffersonville Police, officers responded to a call from the victim saying she was being chased and attacked by a woman at Jeffersonville Coin Laundry on 10th Street just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. The incident was captured on video.
Gales said she stabbed Fisher in self defense. According to previous WDRB reports, police believed Gales may have been homeless.
WDRB interviewed Anthony Hardin, the laundromat's manager, a day after the murder. He said Gales had caused problems in the past.
"She (Fisher) was just doing her job and trying to let someone not use the restroom that didn't need to be there and she took her life," Hardin said.
Gales is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 23. She faces up to 65 years in prison.
