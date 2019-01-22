LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped from a facility in Paducah was captured in Louisville.
According to a news release, Frankie Lee Higdon was captured Tuesday just before midnight.
Police did not give the exact location where Higdon was found.
Kentucky State Police say a call was received from the Keaton Correctional Facility in Paducah around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after staff discovered that Higdon was missing.
He was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing and evading police.
He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related:
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.