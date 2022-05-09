LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a New Albany police cruiser that was stolen from an officer's home early Monday morning, along with police-issued weapons and equipment, has been recovered.
It's not clear if the weapons and equipment were recovered.
"I was just advised the stolen vehicle has been recovered in Harrison County," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a written statement issued Monday morning. "I have no information on the contents or condition of the vehicle. The situation is ongoing."
Bailey said the officer was preparing to come to work at 4:30 a.m. Monday when he noticed that the police cruiser was missing from his home on Fairview Church Road in Harrison County.
The vehicle is a fully marked white 2021 Dodge Charger with Indiana police plate number 23271, according to Bailey. The vehicle is also marked with police vehicle identification number 244.
Bailey also said the vehicle contained an AR-15 rifle, a .308 caliber rife, a tactical vest, an unknown amount of ammunition and miscellaneous other equipment.
Again, it's not clear if officers have recovered those weapons and equipment.
The theft is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 812)-738-2195 or the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.
