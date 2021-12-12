133 pounds of Marijuana.jpg

Indiana State Police recovered 133 pounds of marijuana on Dec. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police found 133 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Morgan County on Saturday.

According to ISP, a trooper saw a GMC Yukon following a tractor trailer on I-70 near the 51-mile marker, southwest of Indianapolis, around 4:20 p.m.

Police say during an ensuing traffic stop, the driver of the GMC Yukon had criminal indicators, so a canine was requested.

A search led to 133 pounds of marijuana being found in the GMC Yukon, which was driven by Alvaro Lopez-Chacon. The 39-year-old man from Costa Rica was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Lopez-Chacon was charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.

The estimated value of the marijuana recovered in the vehicle is $300,000.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags