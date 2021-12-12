LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police found 133 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Morgan County on Saturday.
According to ISP, a trooper saw a GMC Yukon following a tractor trailer on I-70 near the 51-mile marker, southwest of Indianapolis, around 4:20 p.m.
Police say during an ensuing traffic stop, the driver of the GMC Yukon had criminal indicators, so a canine was requested.
A search led to 133 pounds of marijuana being found in the GMC Yukon, which was driven by Alvaro Lopez-Chacon. The 39-year-old man from Costa Rica was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
Lopez-Chacon was charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
The estimated value of the marijuana recovered in the vehicle is $300,000.
