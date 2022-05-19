LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana men were arrested for dealing heroin and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police said Thursday.
According to ISP, police began an investigation after information was found that Kyle Whitaker, 28, was involved in dealing heroin around Lawrence County.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Bloomington. ISP said 10 people were detained, and a search resulted in police finding drugs and a firearm.
According to ISP, Whitaker had around 4 grams of heroin, 8 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, syringes and drug paraphernalia.
Police said Jacob Smith, 27, was also staying at the residence. The Carmel man had 110 grams of heroin, 119 grams of methamphetamine, a 9 millimeter handgun and items associated with drug dealing.
"Once again, the seamless working relationship between ISP, Bloomington PD, and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office has proved successful," ISP ACES Sgt. Greg Day said in a news release. "There is no doubt, the amount of heroin seized during this investigation has saved lives."
Whitaker and Smith were both arrested.
Whitaker was charged with conspiracy to deal heroin between one and five grams with a firearm. He was taken to Lawrence County Jail.
Smith was charged with dealing heroin over 10 grams and dealing methamphetamine over 28 grams. He was taken to Monroe County Jail.
ISP said the two men are expected to face additional charges. The other people at the residence during the execution of the search warrant weren't arrested at that time, but police said more arrests are expected.
