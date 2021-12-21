LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing several battery charges after his girlfriend's 2-month old child was taken to a Louisville hospital in critical condition.
Indiana State Police began investigating last Thursday, Dec. 16, on a report of alleged child battery involving a 2-month-old infant, according to a news release from the agency.
Police said the alleged incident happened while the child was at a family home in Austin, Indiana, with its mother, grandparents, and the mother's boyfriend.
Through their investigation, investigators learned the baby woke up around 5:30 a.m. and had its diaper changed by the grandfather. It is believed "there was nothing abnormal or wrong with the child at that time," ISP said.
Shortly after that, police said, the boyfriend of the child's mother, 23-year-old Spencer Faircloth of Jeffersonville, Indiana, began looking after the child.
Later that morning, around 8:30 a.m., police said Faircloth woke up the child's mother to tell her something was wrong with the baby.
Family drove the infant to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, before the child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, where DCS and hospital officials contacted ISP.
ISP conducted interviews with the family, medical staff and Faircloth. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Faircloth was arrested at the ISP post in Sellersburg on charges of aggravated battery, battery, and neglect of a dependent — all level 3 felonies. He's being held at the Scott County Jail.
Police said the child remains in critical condition at Norton Children's. The extent of the child's injuries and the circumstances leading up to the injuries have not been released.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.