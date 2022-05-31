LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Arkansas man was arrested in southern Indiana on Monday after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Indiana State Police said in a release that a trooper stopped when he saw a man, identified as Mario Rodriguez, 34, walking away from his disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 65 in Clark County around noon on Memorial Day.
As they talked, police said Rodriguez, of Arkansas, "abruptly fled on foot" to a nearby rest stop where he got into an unlocked vehicle, which he exited when the trooper approached. Police said Rodriguez "broke free" as the trooper attempted to take him into custody, running into a wooded area.
Police said they soon got a call from a homeowner who said a man "matching Rodriguez's description" swam across the lake on his property along U.S. 31 and was sitting on his back porch. As soon as officers arrived, police said Rodriguez fled into the woods again before stealing a vehicle from a nearby resident.
ISP said a deputy from the Scott County Sheriff's Office saw Rodriguez in the stolen vehicle headed east on Beagle Club Road towards U.S. 31. The deputy, along with officers from ISP, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Austin Police Department, began pursuing him.
Rodriguez hit stop sticks that had been deployed but continued onto U.S. 31 South "at excessive speeds" with two deflating tires, veering into oncoming traffic. That's when ISP said a trooper used a "Pursuit Intervention Technique Maneuver" to stop Rodriguez.
He was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail on several charges including resisting law enforcement, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.