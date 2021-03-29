LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Scottsburg man March 26 after he allegedly communicated illicitly with a 13-year-old female in Clark County.
Kyle McIntosh, 22, was charged with child solicitation and providing obscene material to a minor.
According to ISP, an investigation began when police received a complaint of McIntosh sharing obscene material with a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, which included numerous illicit images and conversations on the messaging app.
Police said McIntosh expressed his desire to have sexual relations with the juvenile.
McIntosh was booked at the Clark County Jail.
