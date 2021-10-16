LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a Lawrence County man after a traffic stop in French Lick led officers to drugs, cash and a loaded gun, according to a news release.
According to ISP, a pickup truck traveling on State Road 56 in French Lick was stopped after driving left of center and failing to signal for a lane change. During the traffic stop, police discovered that the license plate on the truck was fake.
Police say a K-9 helped officers find 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, five different controlled substances, a loaded handgun and over $5,000 in cash.
David B. Guthrie, 56, was arrested and charged with possession of meth over 10 grams while in possession of a firearm, dealing in meth over 10 grams while in possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, among other charges.
The Huron, Indiana man was booked in the Orange County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.