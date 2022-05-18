Robert Graham of Jennings County mugshot.

Robert Graham. (Source: Jefferson County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jennings County man was arrested after Indiana State Police found 15 grams of suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia when conducting a traffic stop.

According to ISP, the traffic stop occurred in northern Jefferson County after a trooper observed Robert Graham of Paris Crossing, Indiana, speeding.

After becoming suspicious of criminal activity, the trooper deployed a K-9 to conduct a sweep of the truck. A lunch box with the meth and drug paraphernalia were found.

The 44-year-old was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has been booked at the Jefferson County Jail.

