LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jennings County man was arrested after a fatal crash late Saturday night on Interstate 65 near Austin, Indiana, according to state police.
Cooper A. Hensley, 24, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death in connection to the crash, Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.
Hensley, according to ISP, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on I-65 in Scott County, near mile marker 33, when he collided with a northbound 2006 Ford F-250 driven by 47-year-old Scotty Hoosier.
As a result of the collision, Hoosier's truck was pushed off the roadway and struck a tree, ISP said. Hoosier, from Altamont, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in Hoosier's truck were taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what police said were "serious" injuries.
Hensley's car struck a median cable barrier and overturned as a result of the collision, according to police. Hensley was not injured.
Authorities found drug paraphernalia in Hensley's possession, according to ISP, and he reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated at the scene of the crash. Toxicology tests were pending as of Sunday night.
