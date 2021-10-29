LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hazard, Kentucky, man was arrested in southern Indiana after allegedly carrying drugs and a gun.
According to Indiana State Police, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver at a gas station in Salem on Thursday afternoon. Police say they found a man slumped over the bed of his truck in the parking lot.
During a vehicle search, police say they found around 3.5 grams of suspected heroin, syringes, drug paraphernalia and a Sig Sauer assault-style rifle.
Justin Kelley, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a syringe, among other charges.
He was booked into the Washington County Jail.
