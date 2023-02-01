LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after he left the scene of a crash and led police on a pursuit, both in a vehicle and on foot, according to Indiana State Police.
Tyler L. Tweedy, 29, was arrested for crashing his car into a semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to a news release, it all happened near mile marker 16 on I-65 near Memphis, Indiana.
ISP Sgt. Matt Marshall was stationed near this location, and overheard dispatch giving information about a dark-colored SUV colliding with a semi-truck. Dispatch advised the SUV fled the scene.
According to the news release, the semi-driver reported the SUV tried to pass him by driving in the median, hitting his semi. Then, the SUV spun around and continued southbound on I-65 with a flat tire.
Marshall was sitting at mile marker 12.5 and saw the SUV, a Jeep Cherokee, pass him, sparks flying from the flat tire. Marshall attempted to pull over the Jeep, but it kept traveling south, weaving back and forth in traffic, passing a semi-truck by driving onto the right shoulder.
At this point, the Jeep had steam coming from its hood, and exited at the Sellersburg exit, CR 311. Stop sticks near the intersection of CR 311 and Enterprise Way were deployed, and the Jeep continued a short distance before stopping near a local automotive repair business. Then, Tweedy led the police on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.
Tweedy was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital for blood work due to police suspecting he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Clark County Jail.
Tweedy is charged with operating while intoxicated prior within seven years, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of a syringe, all of which are felonies. He is also charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance.
