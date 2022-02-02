LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested early Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase.
The chase happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of state Road 62 near Bull Creek Road near Charlestown, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Bobby Dale Shephard, 32, of Marysville, Indiana, sped past a state trooper "at a high rate of speed" on state Road 62. The trooper started a pursuit in an attempt to stop Shephard, who turned onto Vesta Road before fleeing, police said.
At times, police said Shephard reached a a speed over 100 miles per hour, while running stop signs. He circled back on county roads toward state Road 62 where the trooper deployed stop sticks, which deflated all four tires on Shephard's vehicle.
Police said Shephard kept driving, turning onto Oscar Long Road where he lost control and slid into a ditch before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Shephard eventually surrendered "without further incident" and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
