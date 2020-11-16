LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a man who shot at troopers during a standoff was shot and killed.
The shooting happened in Batesville, Indiana, that started around 8 a.m. Monday during a police standoff that lasted several hours, according to a news release from ISP Spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
Police had responded to a home on Brindlewood Trace Road on a reported "disturbance" and were able to get a woman and three children out safely before the man inside the home fired at a trooper who was trying to make contact with him. Wheeles said the trooper was hit by debris caused by the gunshot and received minor injuries.
A perimeter was set up around the home, and ISP's SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded. They were able to make brief contact with the suspect, who later fired several more shots from inside the home, Wheeles said.
Police said the suspect eventually came out of the home through the garage with a handgun. That's when troopers fired, hitting him "with at least one shot."
Troopers rendered medical aid to the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The identities of the suspect and troopers have not been released. An autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
