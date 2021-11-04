LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is in jail on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper on Thursday morning in Harrison County.
An trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on state Road 135 in Corydon at 2:40 a.m., but the vehicle, being driven by Aaron Schweitzberger of New Albany, fled from Trooper Clay Boley.
The 27-year-old was pursued by police through southern Harrison County. Schweitzberger, along with a female passenger, fled from the vehicle on foot but he was captured. The female passenger wasn't located.
A K-9 deployed on the vehicle gave a positive alert to illegal drugs and officers found approximately 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and additional controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Schweitzberger also had outstanding felony warrants in Floyd, Harrison and Dubois counties.
Schweitzberger is currently being held at Harrison County Jail on preliminary felony charges of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
