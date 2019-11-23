ISP Trooper shot during standoff with suspect near Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An trooper with Indiana State Police was shot during a standoff with a suspect Saturday morning near Madison, Indiana.
The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in custody, according to a Facebook post from Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The standoff occurred at a home on State Road 56, which will remain blocked between Madison and Vevay, Indiana, as the investigation continues.
The trooper was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.
