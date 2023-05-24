LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old student.
According to court documents, Damien Smith was arrested Tuesday afternoon by JCPS Police.
Smith is listed online as a social studies teacher at Western High School. Police said he is also a coach.
The incident took place May 10, according to court documents, and the victim was a 16-year-old student he was coaching. Police said he grabbed the student and slammed him onto a table. He then placed him on the ground and got on top of him, according to police.
At that point, someone intervened and pulled Smith off the student, according to police.
The student complained of pain to his side.
When confronted, Smith allegedly admitted to the incident. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault.
A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Jefferson District Court. His bond was set at $5,000.
He's scheduled to appear in court again June 1.
