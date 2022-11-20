LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Fairdale on Saturday night has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim Sunday morning as Jackson Mingus, 19, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported shooting around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road, where they found Mingus shot inside a vehicle.
Mingus was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but as of Sunday morning still hadn't made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit information online.
