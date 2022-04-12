LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown are reminding people to lock their car doors, even if they're only out of the vehicle for a few moments.
According to police, a report was recently taken about a purse being stolen from someone's car while they were pumping gas.
"A lady was parked at the gas pumps. Unknowingly, (she) got out of the car and left her doors unlocked. (She) walked over to get her gas and someone entered her vehicle and took her belongings," said Jeffersontown Community Resource Officer Steve Fisher.
Fisher said it happened at an area Kroger gas station. He says Jeffersontown officers are working to find out who is responsible, but as of now, are not searching for a particular vehicle or person.
According to data from Louisville Metro Police, there have been more than 1,000 thefts from vehicles so far this year. That number is down 26% from last year, but LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said thefts from vehicles are a "consistent issue."
In a statement, Ruoff said, "People often leaves valuables visible and cars unlocked, creating a crime of opportunity for thieves. We urge the public to remove firearms, purses, wallets, and keys from vehicles when parked overnight or for an extended period of time. Please ensure your vehicle is locked, even when you are pumping gas. Taking a few simple steps may prevent you from being a victim of such incidents."
Fisher's goal is to prevent crime before it happens. He suggests locking cars at all times, taking out any valuables including spare keys, and being aware of your surroundings.
He's also encouraging people to following the "9 p.m. Routine," which is a daily habit of making sure your house, car, and garage are all locked before going to bed.
"If we can look out for each other, look out for ourselves, and be more mindful of our surroundings, lots of things can be prevented," he said.
