LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a thief broke into a car with kids in the back seat at a Jeffersontown daycare.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police say it's just another example of thieves getting bolder when it comes to break-ins. Now police are asking the public to take precautions to ensure safety.
Surveillance video provided by police shows what happened outside the daycare, which WDRB is choosing not to name.
The video appears to show a car pull up to the daycare and wait. A few minutes later, a vehicle driven by a daycare mom pulls up next to the first vehicle. That mother went inside the daycare for about two minutes to drop off a child, leaving two other children alone in the back seat.
During the two minutes that the mother was gone, a suspect opens her car door and starts rummaging through the car.
The kids weren't hurt, and nothing was taken.
"I don't think these criminals are taking the time to see if the kids are in the backseat," said Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department. "They're simply checking the corridor going in less than 30 seconds that they're in and out rooting through the center console looking for cash guns, anything about you to get in and out quick."
He said parents shouldn't leave kids in the car.
"It's sometimes easier just to leave them in the car because you think, 'Well, I'll be in and out 30 seconds,' but the reality is you can't take the risk," Lauder said.
Lauder said there has been a slight uptick in car break-ins over the past two weeks in Jeffersontown. He added that the "vast majority" of vehicle break-ins are simply "crimes of opportunity."
"They're going around where there's parking, parking lots, neighborhoods at night, looking for mostly unlocked corridors and looking for valuables," he said.
He said thieves typically won't break a window to get in. If possible, he said drivers should take all valuables out of their vehicles when they're done driving. If that's not possible, drivers should hide them somewhere in the car where they will not be visible from the outside.
His most important piece of advice? Lock your doors.
Also, he said drivers should not be afraid to say something if they see something that doesn't seem right.
"Question somebody if they're rude, or if they're walking around a parking lot suspiciously," he said.
And don't hesitate to call 911.
One more tip: Lock your car doors while you're filling up at the gas station. He said thieves are getting into cars while drivers are just a few feet away.
