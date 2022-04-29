LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police have completed its investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday on East Market Street downtown.
Police initially found the man dead around 1:30 p.m. inside Auto Center, a car repair business at 129 East Market St.
At the time, detective Josh Schiller said there were "no obvious signs of foul play."
On Friday, Schiller said in a statement "an autopsy was conducted in the days that followed and it was determined that the male died of natural causes."
The name of the victim has yet to be released by the coroner's office.
