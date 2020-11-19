LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 49-year-old Jeffersonville woman is facing several felony drug charges after investigators say they found drugs during a search of her residence Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release, acting on a tip, Indiana State Police began investigating alleged drug activity at a residence in the 1400 block of Grubbs Lane, near Nachand Lane and Eighth Street, in October. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Christina Abbott.
During the search, investigators found more than five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug-related items.
Abbott was booked into the Clark County Jail, and faces the following felony charges: dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a syringe. She's also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
The Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) assisted in the investigation.
