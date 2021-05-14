LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in the head claims she was framed.
Wendella Battle is charged with attempted murder and terroristic threatening. A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf in court Friday morning.
Police say Battle had been arguing through text messages with the victim's girlfriend, and went to the victim's home with a gun.
Investigators say the victim didn't answer the door, but looked out the window and that's when Battle shot him in the head.
A police detective investigating the case pushed for her to get home incarceration.
"The detective has subpoenaed cell phone records that are going to be very significant in this case, and we will prove my client is a victim of a frameup by the person who actually did the shooting," her attorney, Jan Waddell, said.
Police say the ex-boyfriend suffered a brain injury, but is expected to survive.
Jefferson District Judge Julie Kaelin placed Battle on home incarceration.
