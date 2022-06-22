LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live! Saturday evening pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Antwon M. Brown, 30, of Louisville was arraigned in Jefferson District Court on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault before retired Jefferson District Judge Sheila Collins.
Brown was arrested on June 21, and he was accused of hitting Fischer "in the lower face/neck area" with his fist, knocking him to the ground and causing "soreness to the right side of his neck and visible redness to the area."
Following the incident, police said Brown "walked off," and called the attack "totally unprovoked."
The attack was captured on surveillance video.
In court Wednesday morning, Judge Collins lowered Brown's bond from $25,000 full cash, to $5,000 full cash, with home incarceration, if posted.
Brown was also ordered to have no contact with Fischer.
Judge Collins added that some bond was required, as Brown has a documented history of violence.
According to his criminal history, he was charged with Assault in 2017 and 2019. Both cases were amended to misdemeanor harassment convictions with no jail time.
On Tuesday afternoon, shortly before news of Brown's arrest was made public, Fischer reiterated that he was okay -- saying that he "channeled my inner Muhammad Ali" and immediately got back up -- but that the incident highlights a larger issue.
"You know it was a startling thing," Fischer said. "But your instincts are to get right back up and just kind of keep doing what you were doing. Fortunately, I was not hurt and everything worked out just fine."
When asked if the attacker said anything before or after the punch, he resorted to humor.
"I don't think so -- something about bike lanes," he joked.
He joked again that when he watched surveillance video of the attack, he "was impressed."
"No, just, you know, it's interesting to see something like that," he added. "And he delivered a pretty good blow. I absorbed it and just got right back up. You know, I work out a little bit and try to stay in shape, but I'm getting older too."
Fischer went on to call the attack an unfortunate sign of the times and recent trends.
"Well it is a sad commentary when people feel like they have to resort to violence -- and there's a lot," Fischer said. "Our country right now is going through some very difficult times. I mean, this is not just a Louisville issue. You see it in school board meetings, you see it in Supreme Court justices, you see it in governors, you know, and I think as a country and as a city you have to stop and say, 'What's going on here?'"
