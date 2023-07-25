LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of driving drunk and causing a serious crash appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Musa Msafiri, 57, was arraigned on assault and DUI charges.
The crash took place on the night of Sunday, May 23, on La Salle Avenue. Investigators said Msafiri pulled out in front of a person on a motorcycle on Bluegrass Avenue, and they collided.
The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Court documents said officers found an open bottle of Corona on the floor of Msafiri's car.
On Tuesday, his attorney argued Msafiri blew below the legal limit at the police station after the crash.
Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore raised his bond to $50,000.
