LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge raised the bond for a suspect accused of killing a 36-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Jameco English appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police. He's charged in connection with the death of William Smith III, who was shot several times around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 near the intersection of West Broadway near Hecks Lane and South 37th Street.
During his Thursday morning court appearance, Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson raised English's bond to $1 million, to the chagrin of his public defender.
"We're going to object to raising the bond to $1 million — the price of a Norton Commons House — and leave it where it's at," English's public defender said.
"Well, I bet the family of the victim would be willing to pay any amount of money to get their loved one back, so I think $1 million is appropriate, given the fact that his record is one of the worst I've ever seen," Leibson said.
Court records show English has a long list of felony convictions dating back to 2005.
English is due back in court on Sept.16.
Related Stories:
- Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
- 36-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.