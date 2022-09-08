According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. English is charged in connection with the death of William Smith III, who was shot several times on Aug. 21, at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway near Hecks Lane and South 37th Street. (Mugshot source: Louisville Metro Corrections)