LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville man accused of killing someone while driving drunk was back in court Friday.
Joseph Luckett, 43, was indicted, and his bond was raised back to $100,000 after being lowered to $5,000 during his arraignment hearing reportedly because of wrong information in his arrest citation.
Luckett pleaded not guilty from a wheelchair to charges of murder and driving under the influence on Jan. 2. Police said he was driving drunk the wrong way down South Seventh Street near Jordan Avenue on Dec. 28 when he hit another car head-on. The driver of the other vehicle died. Luckett's blood-alcohol level after the wreck was more than twice the legal limit, according to court records.
The officer who arrested Luckett and wrote his arrest report made a clerical mistake, listing the other driver as the one who was going the wrong way, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A judge originally used that incorrect information when deciding to lower Luckett's bond from $100,000 to just $5,000.
