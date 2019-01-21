LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second suspect was in court Monday after he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man during an alleged drug deal in the Newburg neighborhood last week.
Nineteen-year-old Dwjuan Goodman is one of two suspects charged with murder after 23-year-old Carlos M. Catalan was shot to death on Poplar Level Road.
Goodman's attorney, Rob Eggert, wanted a lower bond than the suspect's alleged accomplice," Tayshon Caudell.
Eggert argued that Goodman turned himself in for the shooting and has been at Louisville Metro Corrections since Saturday, and said his bond should be lower than $100,000.
"He's not the shooter in this case," Eggert said. "They don't even allege he's the shooter in this case in the carefully worded arrest slip.
"So you got a person, judge, who basically has no record at all. I know the charge is serious, but the statute does not say if the charge is serious you sit in jail. They can't post that kind of bond."
In addition to murder, Goodman is charged with robbery, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking marijuana.
Investigators say Catalan was shot and killed near Poplar Level Road and Indian Trail on Jan. 15, during a drug deal. Police say Goodman and Caudell allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with counterfeit cash before Catalan was shot.
Police arrested Caudell hours after the shooting, and according to an arrest report, Caudell told investigators Goodman was involved.
Eggert says Goodman and his family came to his law office Saturday, and Goodman then turned himself in to police.
Based on that, his minimal past record, and the question of who actually pulled the trigger, Eggert asked the judge to lower his bond to $50,000 and release him on the home incarceration program.
Caudell was on HIP when the victim was killed.
Police say the gun used to kill Catalan was not found at the scene, which has interfered with the investigation.
The judge immediately denied the bond reduction request.
Goodman will remain jailed at Metro Corrections with a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance was scheduled for next week.
