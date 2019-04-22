LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man convicted of murdering a man while on home incarceration has been sentenced to life in prison.
A judge followed a jury's recommendation Monday and officially sentenced Justin Curry. In February, Curry was convicted of shooting and killing James Harris on Terril Lane in the Bashford Manor neighborhood in August 2017.
Harris had been allowing Curry to stay at his house while Curry was on HIP for violating probation on a domestic violence charge.
Prosecutors say Curry asked a friend to bring him a gun before he shot and killed Harris.
