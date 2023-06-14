LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of firing shots inside Mall Saint Matthews last month was in court Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to remain jailed on a $250,00 cash bond.
Saint Matthews Police arrested 21-year-old Tre'Shawn Fowler-Milan on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the incident. Investigators said he admitted to firing three shots inside the mall on May 31. He is now charged with two felonies: first degree assault and wanton endangerment.
Police said the shots were fired from inside the Lids store.
One person was shot in the arm. That person underwent surgery, and has since recovered.
Police say Fowler-Milan is the only suspect, but the investigation is ongoing. He's also facing charges for violating a previous order to not possess firearms. He's due back in court on June 22.
