LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The jurors for the trial of man accused of killing two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, will either be selected from St. Joseph County or Allen County -- both in Indiana -- according to a report by FOX 59.
Richard Allen is set to stand trial for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, Their bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near a trail just outside of Delphi, Indiana, one day after a relative dropped them off.
Both sides in Allen's murder case were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. 23, after a spokesperson for Judge Fran Gull said they had not heard anything from attorneys on Friday.
FOX 59 obtained a signed document showing that both Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland and Allen's attorneys agreed to having the court decide on either St. Joseph or Allen County.
The defense team had originally requested the upcoming trial be moved more than 150 miles away from Delphi to avoid any potential conflicts in the case.
In a hearing earlier in January, Judge Frances Gull decided decided the trial would be held in Carroll County, although the jurors would come from elsewhere due to it being "difficult if not impossible" to find an impartial jury in Carroll County itself.
Allen County is in northeastern Indiana about 108 miles from Delphi. Its county seat is Fort Wayne. St. Joseph County is in north central Indiana and is about 92 miles away from Delphi. Its county seat is South Bend.
While the trial is slated for March 23, it's highly unlikely to begin on time due to what's being described as "thousands upon thousands" of documents the state is turning over to Allen's attorneys.
A bail hearing for Allen has been scheduled for Feb. 17.
