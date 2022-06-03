LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found a Louisville man guilty in a 2019 rape case.
Michael Via was found guilty of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and voyeurism. Prosecutors said in June of 2019, he sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep in her bed.
He also recorded the assault with his cell phone, and the victim saw the video months later. She was able to identify Via as the man who assaulted her.
The two lived together at the time.
The jury recommended Via be sentenced to 20 years in prison. He's expected to be sentenced next month.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.