LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man convicted of shooting and killing a man while he was on home incarceration faces life in prison.
A jury recommended a life sentence for Justin Curry after convicting him of all charges on Friday for the murder of James Harris in August 2017.
Harris had been allowing Curry stay at his home on Terrill Lane while Curry was on HIP, but prosecutors said Curry asked a friend to bring him a gun. Harris was shot and killed later the same day.
Curry was on HIP for violating his probation on a domestic violence charge.
Curry is scheduled to be sentenced April 22 on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
