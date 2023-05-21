LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine people are hurt, including two children and several teenagers, after a string of gun violence in Louisville this weekend.
In the Portland neighborhood, there's still glass on the ground and there are bullet holes in a wall where Louisville Metro Police said multiple teenagers were shot.
"I was in bed watching TV then it just sounded like all hell broke loose," John Sowder, who lives in the Portland neighborhood, said.
Saturday night, gunfire erupted in the Portland neighborhood. It left behind yellow tape and broken glass.
"It was chaos, it was just like a war zone basically," Sowder said.
Hours later, neighbors are still sweeping up the pieces.
"I told my husband when they first started renting that place out and they were hanging out in the streets, that eventually there is going to be a shootout," Catherine Elliott, who lives in the Portland neighborhood, said.
Police said three 17-year-old girls and a woman were injured on 34th Street in the shooting.
"As you can see, bullet holes are everywhere out here, my truck, the building," Sowder said.
Sowder said his truck is a total loss.
"It makes me sick, there is another bullet right there," he said.
Just a few miles away at 24th and Magazine Street, there were more flashing lights.
"I don't think there is anywhere safe anymore," Sowder said.
In the Russell neighborhood, police found a 5-year-old boy and his mother who had been shot. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The mother also had non-life-threatening injuries.
"I just stay in the house all the time," Elliott said. "I am afraid to come out, the only time I come out is to go to the grocery store or out of town."
Meanwhile, around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 3-year-old was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. Police said the child was shot in the leg on Greenwood Avenue near 32nd Street.
Around 4 a.m., officers found a man shot in the 1200 block of Dixie Highway after an alleged carjacking.
Police also said a man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
"Something has to be done," Sowder said. "I am not the one to make the decision but something has to happen or there are going to be a lot more people dying."
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
