LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane.
Maj. Patrick Allen, with the Shively Police Department, said once on scene, officers found a juvenile male who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS in serious condition, Allen said.
"Witnesses stated that there was a black sedan that may have been involved in the shooting that fled the scene heading south on Wurtele Avenue towards Ralph Avenue," Allen said.
No additional details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or the department tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
