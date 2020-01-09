LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A K-9 officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department helped execute a recent major drug bust.
LMPD posted a picture of K-9 officer Franklin on its Facebook page Thursday after he helped officers with a drug bust in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to the post, the dog and the department's new Criminal Interdiction Division found more than 8 pounds of cocaine, Xanax, a gun and some marijuana after executing a search warrant.
One suspect was arrested, but has not been named. LMPD said its investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.