LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kenton County man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and tampering with physical evidence on Friday.
Emmanuel Curry pleaded guilty to 70 felonies after being arrested in Feb. 2021 by Kenton County Police.
Curry had some images that included sexual abuse of infants who still had hospital bracelets on, along with female genital mutilation, according to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Emily Arnzen.
"It's unfortunate Kentucky law caps the possible sentence for possessing child porn at 20 years because he deserves far more," Arnzen said in a news release. "I prosecute monsters every day, and have seen some horrific evidence over the years, but I've never seen anything this sick and twisted."
When police executed a search warrant at Curry's home, he threw his cell phone out of the window. Police found 69 files containing illicit images.
The investigation started after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. THE NCMEC alerted police that someone in Kenton County was using pictures of child pornography to search for additional images on Bing, according to a news release.
His formal sentencing is scheduled for June 6 at Kenton County Circuit Court.
