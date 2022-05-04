LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with shooting a former state representative and killing his daughter was in court Wednesday on separate charges.
He appeared in court for assaulting his jailer. Shannon Gilday is accused of assault and strangulation after he was arrested for the February home invasion case.
According to court records, Gilday tried to strangle a corrections officer when he was served breakfast on April 16.
Gilday's attorney said he's battling mental illness. A grand jury will decide whether he will face more charges.
Related stories:
- New charges filed against suspect in fatal Kentucky home invasion
- Kentucky man indicted in slaying at ex-lawmaker's home
- Man charged in murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter was main suspect in 2020 crime
- Detective says suspect confessed to killing former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter during break-in
- Warrant shows man charged with killing former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter had notes about family bunker
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.