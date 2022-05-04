Mugshot - Shannon Gilday, 23 years old of Taylor Mill, KY,.jpg

Shannon Gilday, 23 years old of Taylor Mill, KY.  Image courtesy Madison County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office.  Feb. 28, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with shooting a former state representative and killing his daughter was in court Wednesday on separate charges. 

He appeared in court for assaulting his jailer. Shannon Gilday is accused of assault and strangulation after he was arrested for the February home invasion case.

According to court records, Gilday tried to strangle a corrections officer when he was served breakfast on April 16.

Gilday's attorney said he's battling mental illness. A grand jury will decide whether he will face more charges.

