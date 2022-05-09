LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his mother after an argument about an Xbox controller he gave her as a Mother's Day gift, according to a report by LEX 18.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they received a call that a person with a gunshot wound was on the way to the hospital at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wayne County is a southern Kentucky county near the border with Tennessee.
At about the same time, authorities received another call that the suspect was at a nearby neighbor's house waiting for law enforcement. A deputy was then redirected there.
When deputies arrived, Jacob R. Small allegedly told them he had gotten into an argument with his mother over an Xbox controller he had given her as a gift. As the mother and another female were leaving the home, Small fired into the vehicle with a .22-caliber rifle and hit his mother, according to the sheriff's office. Small allegedly led a deputy to the place where it happened, and the gun was found.
The mother was treated at the Wayne County Hospital and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for further treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.
Small is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault and Criminal Mischief. He is currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.
