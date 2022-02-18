LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana police arrested a Kentucky man Friday after they said he attempted to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.
The Madison Police Department arrested Henry Harvey, 57, of Edmonton, Kentucky. He's accused of trying to meet up with a teenage girl, who ended up being police.
The department said two detectives found Harvey engaging in a conversation with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
Harvey is accused of sending sexual desires to the detectives taking part in a training course and sent them a place to meet up Friday.
Police said Harvey showed up as promised near the Jefferson Plaza, where police found a gun on him during his arrest. He's charged with child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.
Madison Police said since last summer, its Predator Net Program has led to the arrests of 22 men.
Related Stories:
- Indiana man sentenced to 28 years in prison after child solicitation conviction
- Indiana man facing over 30 years in prison the first to be convicted in child solicitation investigation
- 13 men arrested as part of online investigation into child solicitation in Madison, Indiana
- Madison, Indiana, police make 20th arrest in child solicitation investigation
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.